Stakeholders hail Gov Sule over citing of industry, call for better deal for host community

By Musa Adamu

Governor Abdullahi A. Sule of Nasarawa state has been commended for pursuing policies aimed at turning Toto Local Government Area into an industrial hub.

Reacting to the last week signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the host community and a Flour Mills Company in Abuja, in a statement issued by its Chairman, TPL Musa Usman, the Synergy and Alliance of Unions in Toto LGA for Development (SYAUTD), how urged the state government to take a second look at the document to address what it termed “some gaffs.”

TPL Usman, who is a Prince of Opanda Kingdom, where the Company would be cited, is also the CEO, Maijigida Youth Development Foundation (MYDF).

The group which congratulated the good people of Umaisha and the entire Toto LGA on the development, added that it was particularly “pleased with the development given the bright promises the epoch making event holds for the Area and its people.”

It said believed that the Area which was blessed with many high valued natural resources “only requires serious investors to step in and take advantage of them for mutual benefits.”

Assuring the Company of a conducive enabling environment for operations, it said “being naturally welcoming and industrious people, the Company would not only find a hospitable people that would guarantee its unhindered operations but a ready qualified manpower to feed its workforce.”

Commending the Governor, the statement said: “ the Coalition further appreciates the deliberate policy of Governor Abdullahi A. Sule led state government in turning the Area into an Agro Allied hub of the state.

“It thanks the administration for finding the Area suitable for such developmental stride, adding that the policy would further etch and endear the people centered state government in the minds of the people.

“It says the development, no doubt, will help in no small measure to curb the pervasive unemployment and its attendants scorching poverty in the Area even as it will halt rural – urban drift for search of illusive white collar jobs.

“It further says the development are capable of addressing insecurity bisecting the Area.”

To attract of this gesture to the Area, it charged the people that “As a reciprocity, the Coalition urges all the interest groups and the entire people of the Area to remain steadfast in their support for the state government by remaining law abiding and good hosts to the big visitors.”

The Group however, expressed its displeasure at the proposed 30 percent of the total hectares set aside for the farming natives which is to be equipped with modern farming implements to engender favourable competition with the company, describing it as too little.