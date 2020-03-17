SSANU dumps FG, backs ASUU on IPPIS

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

The disagreement between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has taken a new dimension as the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) which hitherto supported the implementation of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) has withdrawn its support.

SSANU has therefore joined the ASUU in rejecting the implementation of IPPIS in Nigerian universities.

The union’s position was contained in a statement issued yesterday and signed by its spokesman, Abdulsobur Salaam.

SSANU accused the federal government of breach of trust, noting that all the concerns raised by the unions were not implemented and disregarded.

“Apart from the breach of trust which has now manifested, our members across the universities are groaning from various anomalies witnessed in their salaries thereby forcing them into great hardships which they never bargained for when they keyed into the IPPIS. As a leadership, this is totally unacceptable! The recent development has once again shown, despite our attempts to test otherwise, that Government can never be trusted and as such, based on what we have been subjected to with the February salary, we do not blame our lecturer counterparts, ASUU, for resisting the IPPIS from the beginning,” SSANU stated.

The union recalled that it keyed into the IPPIS with an understanding that all the peculiarities in the University system, particularly pertaining to its members would be adequately addressed, especially the issues of allowances, appointments, increments, third party deductions etc.

It said that, “ various concerns were raised and our fears were allayed through various correspondences, meetings and practical sessions where the application was displayed and all issues brought forward were addressed. It was only after exhausting all the queries and getting satisfactory answers that our union, SSANU and its JAC counterpart NASU, decided to key into the platform in the overall interest of the system and our members.

“It is therefore shocking to us that our first real taste of the IPPIS application is totally different from what was presented. All the concerns raised by our unions were not implemented and disregarded. Apart from the breach of trust which has now manifested, our members across the universities are groaning from various anomalies witnessed in their salaries thereby forcing them into great hardships which they never bargained for when they keyed into the IPPIS. As a leadership, this is totally unacceptable! The recent development has once again shown, despite our attempts to test otherwise, that Government can never be trusted and as such, based on what we have been subjected to with the February salary, we do not blame our lecturer counterparts, ASUU, for resisting the IPPIS from the beginning.”

The union has, therefore, requested the government to stop using the new platform to pay its members, and that reversal to the old platform of the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS), would be appreciated.

The union also warned against the deployment for, its members, a new model – University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) proposed by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to be integrated into the IPPIS.