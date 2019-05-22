Speed up sale of recovered assets to end wastage, auctioneers urge FG

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

The Nigeria Association of Auctioneers has called on the Federal Government to speed up the sale of recovered assets, noting that most of the items have become defected due to weather defection, technical deformities even criminal activity and have resulted in some of the items becoming uneconomical.

This was contained in a press statement issued at the meeting of the Nigeria Association of Auctioneers in Abuja, on the way forward to assist the Federal Government to generate more revenue in the upcoming disposal of Recovered forfeited Assets as approve by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The National President of Nigeria Association of Auctioneers, Alhaji Aliyu A. Kiliya who also an auctioneering consultant in the statement he personally signed, said “The recovered Assets are overdue for disposal and urged the Federal Government to speed up things to avert the wastage going on. The auctioneers stand for good image of the government and protection of interest of the general public, because we are the middle man between the buyers and the sellers.

He said some government agencies carry out their activities undermining the public interest.

“We are not unmindful of such occurrences in public auction bidding by some government agencies where most of their tenders are carried out in secret and the ones they decide to make open already have winner from among them. They subject the public to a rigorous and futile exercise but we must not allow this to continue, we are counting on the Bureau of public Procurement to enforce and stamp out this ugly trend.

He commended the Federal Government’s effort to reduce waste in Governance.

Custom Service to always engage the services of the Nigeria Association of Auctioneers to sale by open competitive bidding which is transparent and can generate more revenue and not by Allocation or secret bidding.

The e-auction by Custom is equivalent to secret bidding because it is few elites participation auction. The general public who will be invited from far and near to participate by professional Auctioneers, many who are not conversant with online sales will be denied and some internet hawkers are duping Nigerian and even foreigners of their hard eared money and all these can result to litigations.

“We are happy with the Government Agencies and institutions that are engaging the services of the Auctioneers, such as: Ministry of Defence; Nigerian Navy and others like National Security and Civil Defence Corps, Transmission Company of Nigeria, Assets Management Company of Nigeria, NELCON, and Higher institution of learning like Ahmed Bello Universty (ABU, Zaria), Sokoto State University, Bayero University (BUK)Kano, Federa Medical Center Gusau, and the States and Local Governments and many others.

“We have over 200,000 registered members nationwide and all our Auctioneers must have all the prescribed registration requirements as stipulated by the Bureau of Public Procurement before they are engage in services of auctioneering. We train our Auctioneers in professional conducts and ethics of the business so that the image of Government and interest of the public can be safe.

“We are appealing to the public servant to comply with the objective of Mr President in ensuring that his motive in funding part of the 2019 budget on the sales of Recovered Forfeited Seized and Unserviceable Items are archive.”

Speaking, HRM King Alfred Diete-Spiff (The Amayanabo of Tomwon Brass Kingdom, Seriye The 2nd) OFR JP who is the Chairman Board of Trustees and the Grand Patron of Nigeria Association of Auctioneers said, “Nigeria Association of Auctioneers wish to show interest in the sales of the Recovered Forfeited Assets to the Federal Government as a credible and professional body of Auctioneers in Nigeria.”