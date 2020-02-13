Sowore: Court awards N200, 000 against AGF for adjournment request

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

The Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday, awarded N200,000 cost for a frivolous request for adjournment, in the trial of the Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, against the Attorney General of the Federation(AGF)

The trial judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu gave the order, following the AGF’s lawyer, Aminu Alilu’s request for adjournment to enable him to serve on the defendants the amended charges.

Justice Ijeoma held that the request for an adjournment is frivolous and an attempt to delay the case.

Reacting, one of the defence counsel, Olumide Fusika, told the court that the prosecution team had served them processes before now so it is untrue that the office of the AGF is just taking over the case.

He also urged the court to strike out the suit for want of diligent prosecution and always seeking for adjournment.

The prosecution in responds asked the court not to grant the application to strike out the suit, but grant their request to enable them effect service of the amended charges on the defendants.

In a short ruling, Justice Ojukwu, quoting section 396(6) of the Administrative of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015, said the prosecution’s request for adjournment was frivolous.

Ms Ojukwu ordered the prosecution to pay N200,000 to the defendants for the frivolous application for adjournment.

She adjourned the matter to February 13 for arraignment.

The defendants are standing trial on a seven-count charge of treasonable felony, fraud, cyberstalking and insulting President Muhammadu Buhari.

The convener of #RevolutionNow protest first appearance in court for full-blown trial was greeted in solidarity with the Noble Laureate, Sole Soyinka and former Senator, Shehu Sani.