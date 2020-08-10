Southern Kaduna: Police arrest 3, foil protest over permit

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

A detachment of men of Nigerian Police Kaduna Command yesterday stopped a planned protest by angry youths from southern Kaduna to protest over killings in the area.

The protest tagged ‘Enough is enough’ is to call on the constituted authorities to end the killings in the zone.

The youth had gathered at the junction of the Kaduna Refinery and Petroleum Company (KRPC) in Chikun Local Government Area as early as 6:30 am, most of them wearing black attires.

However police men in 10 Hilux vehicles arrived at the scene around 7: am and asked the protesting youths to vacate the area as they did not write to the police before embarking on the protest.

Three of the protesting youths were arrested and taken to Sabo Police station.

Confirming the arrest of an unspecified number of the protesters, Police Public Relations Officer in the State, ASP Mohammed Jalige said, the arrests were made because there was no prior notification of the procession.

“Yes some of them were arrested because they did not inform us about the procession. I cannot tell you how many of them were picked now but I will get back to you later”, he said.

It took diplomacy and excellent communication skills from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Sabon Tasha, CSP Paul Timbushi and other top police brass present to disperse the angry protesters.

When our correspondent arrived at the scene, it was observed that the protesters were all dressed in black and were chanting phrases like, “End Southern Kaduna Killings” “Southern Kaduna Lives Matter” “Arrest Sponsors, Murderers of Southern Kaduna People” as well as other messages.

Heavy security presence was observed as no fewer than 17 vehicles branded with Nigerian Police, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were sighted.

After the intervention of the Sabon Tasha DPO, the protesters dispersed from Refinery Junction, with most of them trekking towards Sabon Tasha in large numbers.

When they arrived at Ungwan Boro Junction, they reconvened and were heard expressing sadness over the killings in Southern Kaduna.

