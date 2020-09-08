Southern Kaduna killing is madness – Sultan

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Sultan of Sokoto, Dr. Sa’ad Abubakar III, has described the killings in Southern Kaduna as madness that has to be stopped immediately.

He stated this during the national executive council meeting of the Northern Traditional Rulers held in Kaduna yesterday.

The Sultan stated that no man in his right senses will go on a killing spree of innocent people as non of the religions practice in this country supports such gruesome acts.

He lamented that politicians are behind this unfortunate incident in the zone.

His Eminence however, warned that if the brains behind such atrocities did not stop they will be consumed by their own traps.

He educated the people of Kaduna state and Nigeria in general that no politicians mean well for them if they keep on igniting killings based on ethno-religious differences because it is the innocent children that are killed while that of the elites are protected.

Sultan Abubakar warned that enough is enough of the madness, saying the royal fathers are out to stop it.

In his own remarks, Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, said the Southern Kaduna crises has prevailed for the past 40 years since the first Kasuwan Magani riot.

He said Kaduna is a mini-Nigeria with over 52 ethnic groups, meaning that 10 per cent of Nigeria’s ethnic groups are from Kaduna state.

He said the danger of it is that crimes committee by criminals for their own selfish motives are given ethno-religious interpretations.

Speaking on what his administration has been doing to abates the killings, El-Rufai said a military based, Mobile Police Depot, Air Force and strike force personnel have been deployed to the zone.

Also, equipments like drones and GSM trackers are being used, saying this has helped to neutralized thousands of the bandits.

El-Rufai added that the Government has also set up a Peace Commission to mitigate between the aggrieved people.

He said the efforts of his administration has help to curtailed crises in their locality without escalating to other areas.

On COVID-19 pandemic, Malam El-Rufai, said Kaduna is lucky because it has recorded less than on per cent deaths from the confirmed cases.

He warned that the virus is still very much around and adviced the citizens to continue to protect themselves especially those from 60 years and above.

