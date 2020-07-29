Southern Kaduna elders urge Buhari to intervene in killings

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Southern Kaduna Elders Forum has urged president Muhammadu Buhari to urgently intervene more in the crisis in the zone.

This was contained in a statement made available to the media in Kaduna yesterday.

The statement stated that given the magnitude and rapid spread of the killings, especially in the past five weeks, notwithstanding the 24 hours curfew imposed by the state governor, the killings have been unabated.

The statement signed by Elder Peter Buba Secretary of the Forum also called for more troops and equipment to be deployed to Southern Kaduna to battle the situation urgently just as was done in Birnin Gwari and Katsina State

“Southern Kaduna has been in the eye of the storm over the incessant attacks and massive destruction of lives and property in the past few weeks.

“As elders of the area and indeed Kaduna State, we are greatly disturbed by the unfolding tragedy ripping across our land.

“We cannot therefore afford to continue sitting and folding our arms in the face of the continued violence that portents a bleak future for future generations.

“We have come to acknowledge SOKAPU as the voice and hope for Southern Kaduna. And we call on our people to support SOKAPU for the good work it has been doing.

“All in all, the heartless destruction of lives and property in Chikun, Kajuru Z/Kataf, Kauru, Kaura, Sanga, and Jemaa LGAs, despite the curfew, is a serious embarrassment which should worry the power that be. The time for the government to justify the confidence reposed in it by the people is therefore, overdue.” the statement said.

