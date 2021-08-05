Southern Kaduna crisis: 90% of land deserted – SOKAPU

From Femi Oyelola

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union(SOKAPU), declared that 90% of the ATYAP Land in the Zangon Kataf Local Government area has been deserted, since the beginning of the current onslaught by unknown gunmen

The Spokesman of the union, Luka Binniyat stated this in a statement made available to the media yesterday, in Kaduna.

The statement stated that the consequence of this is the swelling up of Internal displace person(IDP) camps in Samaru Kataf and Zonkwa all in Zangon Kataf LGA

SOKAPU noted that the Kaduna state Governor, Mall. Nasir El-Rufai seems not to be bothered with the crisis, because he has never visited the areas or offer any form of assistance to the victims.

The union however commended the gallantry and sacrificial of the inter-agencies combined troops of Operation Safe Haven in southern Kaduna for its effort in combating this menace

SOKAPU however advised the leadership of operation Safe Haven to keep a close eye on some of its personnel who may be engaged in some untoward acts.