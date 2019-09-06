South African TV Apologizes To President Ramaphosa for Airing Wrong Speech

A TV station in South Africa has apologized to President Cyril Ramaphosa for airing an incorrect speech.

According to South African media, national broadcaster SABC aired the wrong speech on Thursday night.

The speech was supposed to be pre-recorded, and the station had all the time to edit it accordingly.

For a few brief minutes, the president read the wrong version on the teleprompter, before realizing his mistake and asking to start over.

He obviously thought that the station would edit the part out, since this was not a live transmission.

SABC however went on to air it with that part, much to the embarrassment of the president and his office.

“The public broadcaster wishes to apologise to the president of the republic and the nation for any embarrassment caused in this unfortunate breach of news production process,” SABC said in a statement.

“The SABC takes this issue very seriously and can assure the president and the nation that due processes will be followed and appropriate action taken.”

The statement was signed by the Group CEO of SABC.