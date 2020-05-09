SORENID donates 50 face masks to Muslim community in Karu

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

A nongovernmental organisation, Society for the Reconciliation of Distressed Nigerians in Diaspora (SORENID), has donated 50 face masks to Muslim community in karu.

Speaking while donating the items to the members of the community, SORENID boss, Sir Uche Okafor, said the face masks will help the people to protect themselves against easy transmission of coronavirus.

Earlier during his second presidential broadcast on update of the coronavirus in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari said the federal government will strictly ensure the mandatory use of face masks or coverings in public in addition to maintaining physical distancing and personal hygiene.

“Furthermore, the restrictions on social and religious gatherings shall remain in place. State Governments, corporate organisations and philanthropists are encouraged to support the production of cloth masks for citizens.”

The SORENID boss said the organization will continuey to assist vulnerable people in the country with personal protective equipment to protect themselves against the virus.

“This gesture is one out of many that we have done. Already, we have distributed rice to people in Karu and Anambra states.

“We know that a lot of Nigerians who make their incomes daily cannot go out because of the lockdown. We also know that majority of our populace are poor, and are suffering the effects of the lockdown. The onus is on all of us to rise up to the challenge and assist these vulnerable people amongst us so as to give them a sense of belonging.

“ I advised the members of the community to strictly obey the rules and regulations given by government so as to stay safe.”

Responding, the community leader, Mallam Ahmad Rufai, who received the gifts on behalf of the community thanked the organization for the donation.

He appealed to other private and government organizations to assist the vulnerable with essential equipment which he said they cannot afford.

“We need assistance. We want the government and other private organizations to consider us during this hard period of coronavirus”.

