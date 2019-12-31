Sokoto lawmaker, Harisu slumps, dies during plenary

Share This





















From Raji Bello, Sokoto

A member representing Kebbe Constituency in Sokoto State House of Assembly, Alhaji Isa Harisu, is dead.

Late Harisu who was elected on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, suddenly collapsed when he arrived the state House of Assembly on Monday to attend the House plenary session of the day.

He was rushed to Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto but suddenly died on his way to the hospital.

The death was officially announced at the parliamentary sitting by the Assembly Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Abubakar Magaji.

The late lawmaker, aged 55 left behind his mother, four wives and 22 children that include 11 males and females respectively.

The Assembly equally suspended its sitting to Tuesday December 31, to attend the burial rites scheduled to take place 3 pm yesterday according to Islamic rites.

He held various political positions before he became a member of the state House of Assembly in the 2019 general election.