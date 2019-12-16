SOKAPU fingers police officer in Southern Kaduna killings

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, SOKAPU has fingered a mobile police sergent, who resides in Zunuruk, Kagoro Local Government Area of Kaduna State as the brain behind violent crimes in and around the communities which led to the death of four residents.

The National President, of the Union, Comrade Jonathan Asake, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the renewed attacks in the area .

According to him, the said police officer was apprehended by local vigilantes when he was found in the company of a fellow suspected to be of dubious character and both were handed over to the police for interrogation.

He added that villagers have continued to insist that he must be thoroughly investigated particularly on his where about during the attack at Zunuruk

Speaking on the recent attack,

Comrade Asake said that, at about 6pm on 8th December, 2019, an annual football tournament to foster peace and unity between three communities had just come to an end at the football field of LEA Primary School, Zunurug, a peaceful, farming community of Oegorok natives, close to Kagoro town in Kaura local government area of Kaduna State.

“By our independent findings, it was just when the last whistle was blown, signaling the end of the match around 6pm that the rattling of what sounded like gunshots was heard followed by torrents of bullets fired at the crowd raised a gust of dust, confirming to spectators and players alike that the deafening sounds were not just some ‘knockouts,’ in celebration of coming attractions of the Yuletide but rather, a lethal murderous bullets from attackers, whose identities and reason for the attack are yet to be unraveled.

“Within a few minutes, four able bodied young men, all married with children, lay cold dead in pools of their innocent blood. Four others were critically injured and were rushed to the nearby General Hospital in Kafanchan.”

He lamented that in spite of a permanent police check point less than a kilometre from the scene, “villagers and surviving victims insist that for over one hour, no help came their way from either the police or any other security forces or the military who all have intimidating presence in and around those areas.

“For the records, those who were killed on the spot are as follows: kefas Peter (39), Solomon Yohana (48), a secondary school teacher and father of five, who was also the football coach of the community.

“The others are Felix John (46) and Garba Barnabas, (37). It is pathetic to note here that Garba Barnabas had fled from his village Zankan to Zunurug as a survivor of herdsmen invasions of his communities in Takad Chiefdom only to meet his unfortunate death, the same circumstance he fled from, which indicates that nowhere is safe in our areas.

“The four others that were injured and were rushed to Kafanchan General Hospital are: Kajang Babangida who was treated and is recovering. The other three victims, namely; Francis Abba, lshaku Dauda and Justice Dennis were referred to 44 Army Referral Hospital Kaduna. Again, the Army hospital referred two of them to the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital in Shika, Zaria. Sadly Ishaku Dauda (26) couldn’t make it, he died on Tuesday morning, bringing the death toll to five.”

Comrade Jonathan said, “On the early morning of Saturday the 7th, just a day before the attack at Zunurug, one Dogara Kazah, was killed in Agban Gida, Kagoro, about 2 km from Zunurug and not far from another military checkpoint. He was shot point blank by yet to be identified killers. Little was it known that this was just a precursor to the round of attacks that would later take place at Zunurug.

“Also in the past three weeks the following had been killed by unknown gun men in Agban, Kagoro:Yanbuwat Ayuba (34), father of 5 children, Clement Moses (31) father of 3 children, Felicia Hosea (31) mother of two children, killed with 5 months pregnancy and lshaku kazah (42), father of 2.”