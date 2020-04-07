Social distancing: After guilty plea, court sentences Akindele, husband

Share This





















By our correspondent with agency report

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday Sentenced Nollywood star, Funke Akindele, and her husband, AbdulRasheed Bello, to 14 days community service each for violating social distancing regulation of Lagos State.

The couple had admitted guilt before Chief Magistrate Yewande Aje-Afunwa during arraignment on Monday.

Aje-Afunwa also imposed a fine of N100,000 on each of them and ordered that each of them should be in isolation for 14 days.

The chief magistrate had stood down the case after the couple pleaded guilty.

She imposed the sentence when proceedings resumed more than an hour later.

In the charge preferred by the attorney-general of Lagos State, the couple committed the offence on Sunday on Amen Estate, Ibeju-Lekki.

”You, Funke Akindele and Abdulrasheed Bello, on the fourth day of April 2020, at 9 Gbadamosi Close on Amen Estate, Ibeju-Lekki in the Lagos Magisterial District, gathered at the aforementioned address with over 20 persons, contrary to the social distancing directive of Mr Governor of Lagos State, made pursuant to Regulation 8 (1) (a) and (b) and 17 (1) (I) of the Lagos State Infectious Disease ( Emergency Prevention) Regulation 2020, and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 58 of the Public Health Law of Lagos State,” prosecution stated in the charge sheet.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the police had on Sunday arrested Akindele for organising a party which violated social distancing regulation of the Lagos State Government.