SMEDAN: MSMEs empowers 145 entrepreneurs in Zamfara

From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has distributed empowerment materials to145 entrepreneurs through Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Zamfara State.

Speaking during the flag off of the National Business Skills Development Initiative (NBSDI) and the distribution ceremony of the empowering materials which held simultenuously across the nation, the Director General of SMEDAN, Dr. Dikko Umaru Radda, who was represented by the Zamfara State Programme Coordinator, Sunusi Bello Sarki, said the agency is implementing the Conditional Grant Scheme (CGS) for micro enterprises in Nigeria.

Items distributed to the 145 trained youths who were derived from the 14 local government areas of Zamfara State were; sewing machines, hair dressing machines and fabricating machines amongst others.