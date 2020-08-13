SMEDAN boss reiterates support for women

Share This





















By Albert Akota

The Director General of the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria, SMEDAN Dr. Dikko Umaru Radda has reiterated the agency’s resolve to ensure women are empowered to achieve improved productivity and livelihood sustainability along the agricultural value chain.

The Director General made this remark at the end of the vocational training held for women group and cooperatives in farming and agro processing held at the SMEDAN Business Support Centre Kaduna.

He said the objective of the Women in Self-Employment Programme, WISE-P was to facilitate access of women farmers to resources required to enhance their farming activities with a view to making it viable and sustainable.

Dr Radda said the programme also intends to expose women farmers to practical hands on training on the use of modern farming techniques.

He noted that WISE-P Programme would also expose women farmers to modern value addition techniques and facilitate access to finance as well as to promote market linkages.

Four cooperative societies drawn from Jaba and Igabi Local Government areas of Kaduna state were beneficiaries of the WISE-P initiative of SMEDAN, they are Zanja Cooperative Society, AGM Women Cooperative Society, ZEDTEN Agro Cooperative Society and Al ihsan Multipurpose Cooperative Society.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...