Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation hosts presentation on challenges of education

From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation is set to organise an online public presentation of a research work on the status of Education in Northern Nigeria,its challenges and way forward.

The Managing Director /Chief Executive Offcer of the Foundation Engr Abubakar Gambo Umar stated this in a statement made available to media in kaduna yesterday.

The statement added that the research was commissioned by the Foundation in 2019 and conducted by a team of researchers and highly accomplished experts in the field of education, led by the former Minister of Education Prof Ruqayyatu Ahmed Rufai OON.

“The research work was concluded following in-depth and extensive field work and application of appropriate comprehensive tools and analyses on the current state of education in northern Nigeria. Upon completion, the two volume report was validated by experts and stakeholders in the education sector.

“The Foundation is therefore set to present to the general public the final output of the research work on Thursday 27th August 2020 by 11AM during which the lead researcher, Prof Ruqayyatu Ahmed Rufai OON, will present the report.

“State Governors, Minister of Education, Members of National and States Assemblies, Commissioners of Education, heads of institutions and education parastatals, policy makers and implimenters in the sector have been invited to participate.

“Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation is fulfilling one of its mandates of improving quality and access to affordable education to citizens in Northern Nigeria.

“Since inception, the Foundation has invested heavily towards the improvement of education by carrying out the following interventions: organising an education peer review in 2011, providing undergraduate science and technology scholarship programme from 2012 to date, organising teacher quality training across the 19 northern states and FCT in 2016, sponsoring ICT training in 2016, and commissioning this very research work on the status of education in northern Nigeria, its challenges and way forward.

