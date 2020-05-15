Sir Ahmadu Bello Foundation, northern youths congratulate Gambari as Buhari’s CoS

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation has congratulated the newly appointed Chief of Staff to the President Muhammadu Buhari Prof Ibrahim Gambari

This was contained in a statement signed by the Foundation’s Managing Director, Abubakar Umar and made available to media in Kaduna Thutsday

“ We are hopeful that given his pedigree and wealth of experience at both National and International levels,

“ Prof Gambari will perform creditably well a friend of the Foundation,

“ Prof Ibrahim Gambari delivered the first Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial lecture on leadership and good governance in 2012.

“ We are therefore confident that all the good virtue of leadership and good governance that are so dear to Prof Gambari will be brought to bear in the office of the Chief of Staff to the President,” he said.

Similarly, the Joint Action Committee of Northern Youth Associations, JACOM, also applauded the appointment of Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Murtala Abubakar, Convener of JACOM,said in a statement on Wednesday that as youth group, their major challenge was on how to overcome the problems of youth unemployment with its attendant consequences to which Gambari’s past records had demonstrated zeal and commitment toward resolving it and putting an end to its socioeconomic contradictions.

According to the youth groups, “The appointment of Professor Ibrahim Agbola Gambari as the new Chief of Staff to the President was received with delight by our dynamic group.

We offer our most sincere congratulations to the erudite scholar, renowned diplomat and very distinguished African on his assumption of office as Chief of Staff to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

“We are most appreciative of the humility displayed by Professor Gambari in accepting, once again, to serve Nigeria in the Presidency. This is because a glimpse in his CV revealed he had held very superior positions at the national and international scale. However, he chosed to avail his service to Nigeria at her direst hour of need.”

“We have no doubt in our minds that his huge experience as a seasoned diplomat, his wisdom and guidance, will help the administration to strive to much greater heights in delivering the dividends of democracy to ordinary Nigerians, especially the teeming youth of this great country.”

“As youth group, our major challenge is on how to overcome the problems of youth unemployment with its attendants consequences to which Gambari’s past records had demonstrated zeal and commitment toward resolving it and putting an end to its socioeconomic contradictions.”

