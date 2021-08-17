Shun temptation, intimidation in your duties, CJN tells FCT Chief Judge, Khadis

By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, has asked the acting Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory Judiciary, Justice Hussein Baba Yusuf and his Khadis to be fully prepared for temptation and intimidation that will come their ways in the discharge of their judicial functions.

Tanko urged them to be impartial, fair to all and apply justice and equity in all their undertakings, reminding them that good conscience fears no threat.

Admitting them to the oath of office, the CJN, counselled them to be firm in the face of the challenges so as not to fall by the way side.

“The times that we are in, are quite perilous, so we need judicial officers that will be humble and dispassionate at the helms of affairs.”

Further in his speech, Tanko asked them to conduct their affairs within the armpit of the law and the oath administered on them.

“The oath you have just taken should not be taken for granted. It is a pledge you have just made to the Almighty God.

“The entire letters and words of the oath you have taken must reside in in a prime place of your heart and be generously applied in the daily management of both human and material resources of the Federal Capita Territory Judiciary” he said.

Also sworn-in at the occasion are five Khadis for the Sharia Court of Appeal whose appointments were approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

They are Salisu Garba, Bashir Danmaisule, Lawa Sule, Abdullahi Adam Al-Ilorin and a leading Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC prosecutor, Mohammed Salisu Abubakar.