Shun sharp practices, NYSC DG urges Corps members

From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Direction- General of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC ,Maj.

Gen. Suleiman Kazaure has advised members of the Batch A of the 2019 to shun all negative and sharp practices during their orientation and service year.

He gave the advice when he paid a visit to the Corp members at the Black Gold NYSC orientation Camp Kaduna yesterday.

General Kazaure said there is no room for sharp practices like 419, Yahoo-Yahoo as all measures has been put in place to check such negative norms.

He also advised the Corp members to avoid unnecessary journey and traveling to long distances.

“As father I advised you to always go out in group to that you can be safe from the kidnappers who becoming menace to the society.

“Avoid night party and after your orientation study the socio-cultural attitude of your host communities.

“From Information available to from your Director, this is the best set of Corp members Kaduna state will have since the inception of the scheme in Kaduna state.

“I therefore called on you to sustain the tempo throughout your services year,” he said.