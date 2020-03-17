Shun injustice; protect human rights, CJN charges judges, khadis

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad has charged judges and khadis in the country to shun injustice and ensure the protection of human rights.

The CJN noted that democracy in itself is nothing if the implication of the fundamental principles enshrined in the constitution of this nation cannot be readily determined in constitutional adjudication by a judiciary manned by upright judicial officers.

Muhammad gave the charge, Monday, at the opening of the 2020 refresher course for Judges and Khadis organised by the National Judicial Institute, Abuja.

The CJN said as the society depends on justice, “those who are singularly advantaged to do justice to all manner of persons, must ensure that they themselves are standing erect far away from al

“One way of achieving that, My Lords, is to take cognisance of our errors, if any, in order to avoid them.

“In this light, I must not fail to emphasise at this forum, that Judges are enjoined to ensure the protection of human rights.

“As such, Judges should abstain from what could tarnish their good image or tamper with their reputation or religion, the CJN advised.

In her address, the Administrator of NJI, Justice Rosaline Bozimo (rtd) said the course provides an opportunity “to reinvigorate our commitment to and enthusiasm for our noble calling to serve on the Bench.

“Given the constitutional role of the judiciary as an arbiter between government and the people inter se, this forum also affords Judges and Kadis the opportunity to dialogue on salient issues related to the challenges bedeviling the judiciary.

The theme of the course: ‘’Promoting Uniformity and Efficiency in the Quality of Justice Delivery.’’ accordingly, “is apt and topical, as democracy thrives upon strict adherence to the Rule of Law, speedy dispensation of Justice and fair conduct of cases with a view to ensuring that justice is not only done but must be seen to be done.

“As society evolves, we must also continue to be dynamic and pragmatic in order to adequately address the conflicts that will inevitably arise bearing in mind that the only constant thing in life is charge” Justice Bozimo stated.