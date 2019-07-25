Shiite wants peaceful resolution of crisis

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) said it welcome any move to peaceful resolution of crisis that has kept its Leader, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky in detention since 2015, even when a federal high court has ordered for his release.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Head of the Shuhada Foundation of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria Sheikh Abdulhamid Bello Zaria and made available to the media in kaduna yesterday.

The statement added that “it seems some hawks in the Buhari administration are bent on using all the force at their disposal, in stopping their march for the demand of justice”.

He however said forceful means have never been a solution to any social demand for justice like their own.

The statement further stated that security agencies are working hard to portray the Islamic Movement in Nigeria as a terrorist organization that is why they have started killing people in its name including their supporters.

“We decry such shameless play with people’s lives with reckless abandon.

“We urge the international community and well-meaning Nigerians to mount pressure on the federal government to release our leader, who is in dire need of urgent medical attention abroad.

“And as we commiserate with the friends and families of those needlessly killed by this police brutality, in particular, our heartfelt condolences to the slain officer and the journalist’s families and the Channels Television as well. We believe the presidency was shedding crocodile tears, since it is the cause and executor of it all in the first place.

“Yesterday we were able to conduct the Islamic funeral prayers on six of those known to us killed by the police.

“We firmly believe the police force is holding 15 corpses of the supporters of the Islamic Movement it killed on Monday.