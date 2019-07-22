Shi’ite chides presidency over claim on El-Zakzaky’s fate

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola Kaduna

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria has called on the general public to disregard a recent statement made by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu claiming that the fate of its leader, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky lies with the courts not the federal government.

This was contained in a statement signed by President Media Forum of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibrahim Musa, and made available to Media in Kaduna yesterday.

The statement wondered how the presidency will make such a claim, while it is on record that since December, 2016 a federal high court sitting in Abuja, presided by Justice Kolawole has freed Sheikh Zakzaky and restored his fundamental human rights, but the government has contemptuously refused to obey that court order.

“That in December 2016 the Federal High Court in Abuja has freed Sheikh Zakzaky from the illegal detention, ordered that he, along with his wife, be compensated to the tune of N50m, a house be provided for him in any part of the country he desires and security be provided for his protection.

“The Buhari government deliberately acted in contempt of court and refused to respect the judiciary. So which court is the presidency talking about that will decide the fate of our leader?” according to the statement by the Islamic Movement.

“It further declared that the fresh court case instituted by Kaduna state government as a mischievous plot to keep its leader in perpetual detention.

“That the government mischievously concocted a new case in Kaduna, three years after the Zaria massacre, accusing the leader of the movement whose wife was shot, three children were killed, elder sister and nephew were burned alive and he was also shot severally, of abetting homicide.

“This was followed by a case in which over 100 members of the movement were freed by the High Court in Kaduna with a ‘No Case Submission’ implying that the case was only a mischief of keeping the revered leader in illegal detention.”