Shekau killed in Sambisa Forest deadly clash with ISWAP

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam with agency report

Leader of the dreaded Boko Haram sect, Abubakar Shekau was reportedly killed after a deadly clash with the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

This was according to information obtained by an online news source.

ISWAP, a splinter group of Boko Haram, has grown in power and influence since it started operating from its territorial base on the banks and islands of Lake Chad .

It has spread its tentacles to some sections of the Sambisa Forest following the latest development.

A top security source said the notorious terrorist leader must have been killed during struggle for power between the Boko Haram and the ISWAP groups.

The reports stated that “On 19th May 2021, about 1829hours, ISWAP top Fighter Baana DUGURI – on this selector – geolocated around sambisa forest Pulka Gwoza LGA BRS, informed ISWAP logistics commander MODU SULUM- geolocated opposite General hospital Konduga LGA Borno state that, they killed ABUBAKAR SHEKAU overall BH leader in Sambisa Forest.”

“DUGURI disclosed that the ISWAP fighters team surrounded the BH leader with his team and shooting ensued between the 2 factions.

“DUGURI further added that SHEKAU detonated a bomb and killed himself when he observed that the ISWAP fighters wanted to capture him alive.

“Furthermore, DUGURI informed SULUM that the two sides also lost some fighters during the shooting .He avered that even Yesterday ISWAP was pursuing ABUBAKAR SHEKAU and he (SHEKAU) discarded his cap and ran but today the pursuit continued and he was finally killed.DUGURI asked MODU SULUM if the other BH members who fled are returning to their houses? “In his response, SULUM rejoiced over the death of ABUBAKAR SHEKAU and glorified God over the success.He also said few BH members are returning to their houses.”

With these reports, Nigerian military has placed all Borno State Commands of the Nigerian Army and Airforce on Alert, the report added.

It further said that the troops have lately been carrying out discreet bombardments around the Sambisa axis and Lake Chad axis which may have triggered the current crisis between the former partners.

The report revealed that ISWAP has been in pursuit of Shakau which led to him discarding his camp and running off until he was rounded up.

Meanwhile, the Defence Headquarters is yet to officially comment on the issue.