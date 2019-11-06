SGF tasks Gombe commissioners designate to be change ambassadors

Share This





















From David Hassan,Gombe

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha has charged Gombe State commissioners designate to be ambassadors of change while performing their legitimate functions.

Mustapha stated this in Gombe in a paper presentation during a retreat organized by the Gombe State government to sensitize the commissioners designate on the need to carry out their functions effectively.

He said the aim of the retreat was to educate the commissioners designate to take their activities seriously by assisting the government in its programme.

According to him, President Buhari equally organized a retreat to ensure that ministers who were fortunate to be nominated have access to strategies their ministries need in an orderly manner.

Gombe State governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya reiterated government commitment to ensure that he gives maximum support to the Executive Council.

He said his government is ready to do as much as possible to put the state first by working tirelessly with commissioners to ensure speedy delivery.

According to him, his administration will not hesitate to bring back the state from its lost glory as government is doing something possible to avert it.

Our correspondent reports that the retreat attracted top government functionaries that include George Akume, Minister of Trade and Investment, former anti-corruption boss, Nuhu Ribadu among others