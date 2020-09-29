Sex-toy shop assault: Court fines Sen Abbo N50m

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory High Court, Maitama, has awarded N50million damages against the senator representing Adamawa North, Elisha Abbo, for assaulting Osimibibra Warmate, a female sex-toy shop attendant.

Justice Samira Bature gave the order in her judgment on the fundamental rights enforcement suit instituted by Warmate against the senator.

The police had in 2019 charged before a magistrate court in Zuba, Abuja with one count of assaulting Warmate at a sex-toy shop in Abuja.

The presiding magistrate, Abdullahi Ilelah, had dismissed the case after upholding the no-case submission filed by the senator.

However, not satisfied with the decision if the lower court, Warmate, through her legal team including Esosa Omo-Usoh and Nelson Onuoha, instituted a fundamental right suit against the senator at the federal high court.

Justice Bature in the right suit marked FCT/CV/2393/19, upheld the plaintiff’s case by ordering the senator to pay N50million to the applicant.

The video clip of the alleged assault of the woman by the senator had gone viral.

