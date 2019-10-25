Sex for grade: Kaduna Varsity suspends lecturer

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Kaduna State University (KASU), has suspended one of its academic staff, Mr Bala Umar, popularly known as A.B. Umar, for allegedly soliciting sex for grade.

The Deputy Vice Chancellor (DVC), Academics, of the Institution, Prof. Abdullahi Ashafa stated this after a management meeting held in Kaduna yesterday.

According to him, KASU had zero tolerance for such misconduct by its members of staff and would deal appropriately with anyone found wanting.

Ashafa said the university was therefore proceeding with investigations on the allegations leveled against Umar.

“This is a normal management meeting that holds every week as mandated by the Institution’s management to receive reports from faculties, directorates and units of the university.

“Sometimes in the first week of October, a lady who was an ex-student of ABU twitted that a former staff of the institution who is employed by KASU, had sexually harassed her when he was a staff at ABU.

“She mentioned his name and the vice chancellor of KASU quickly formed a committee to investigate the issue, not only to clear its name, but to reassure parents and students who are studying here or intend to study of their safety.

“KASU is building a reputable name as a centre of excellence, so such allegations need to be investigated and cleared.

“The incident did not occur in KASU, but the way the issue is being portrayed is like we are providing a safe haven for those whose appointments had been terminated elsewhere.

“Umar was appointed in error; there was no much investigation to ascertain what made him leave ABU at the age of 54.”

Ashafa disclosed that two committees were set up; one was to investigate Umar’s case, while the second was for general investigation on events on campus relating to both academic and non-academic employees of the institution.

“The second committee is to also collect testimonies and memoranda from past and current students who are victims of such misconduct; and who are willing to share their experiences.”

He said that, the university is interested in unraveling such incidences that have not come to light; and would take drastic measures to serve as deterrence to would be offenders,’’ he said.

The DVC assured that though Umar was a management staff, he had been summarily suspended for proper investigation.

“If found guilty of tarnishing the image of the university, he will be queried, suspended and placed on half salary, then the reports and other decisions will be tabled before the university council for final decision,” he said.