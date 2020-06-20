Several Boko Haram fighters killed in military air raid in Borno

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole, has neutralized several Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) and immobilized one of their gun trucks at Bula Korege, a terrorists’ logistics distribution centre and meeting point, on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

The military in a statement issued yesterday by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said

the feat was achieved via air strikes executed on 17 June 2020 as part of missions being conducted under the subsidiary Operation Long Reach, after a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft spotted a large number of BHT fighters and a gun truck within the settlement.

“Consequently, the Air Task Force scrambled its fighter jets to attack the location.

“Upon arrival overhead the settlement, the NAF jets engaged the target area, taking out some structures and neutralizing some of the terrorists. The gun truck, while retreating from the location due to the strong firepower from the air, began engaging the attack aircraft with its anti-aircraft gun. However, the jets, after conducting evasive maneuvres, tracked the vehicle and subsequently immobilized it a few kilometres outside the village. The occupants of the truck, who attempted to flee, were mopped-up in follow-on attacks by the fighter jets.”

