Several BHT killed in Military air strike, destroy structures in Borno

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military said its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole, on 27 June, 2020, killed several Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) and destroyed their structure at Warshale in the Northern part of Borno State.

The military in a statement issued yesterday by Major General John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters said air strike was part of subsidiary Operation Long Reach, “after credible intelligence reports as well as days of aerial surveillance missions established that the settlement was being used as staging area to launch attacks against friendly forces’ locations and surrounding civilian settlements.

“Accordingly, the Air Task Force dispatched a force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets as well as an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft to engage the location. The NAF jets scored devastating hits in their multiple waves of attacks resulting in the destruction of several structures in the settlement as well as the neutralization of some of the terrorists.”

