Several bandits’ killed in Katsina Military air strike

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI has killed several armed bandits in the North West of the Country with the obliteration of another camp at Birnin Kogo Forest in Katsina State.

The military in a statement issued on Friday, by Major General, John Enenche,

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations,

Defence Headquarters, said the Air strikes executed by the Air Component equally resulted in the destruction of some structures at a camp in Dunya Forest also in Katsina State.

“The air raids were conducted on 23 and 24 November 2020 on the heels of impeccable intelligence reports indicating that the 2 camps, with their clusters of huts, were among the locations being used by the terrorists-affiliated armed bandits to store their sophisticated weapons and plan attacks. Aerial surveillance missions also established pattern-of-life evidence of the presence of black attire-wearing terrorists at the 2 locations.

“Consequently, the Air Component dispatched an appropriate force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships, which engaged the 2 locations in successive passes, destroying portions of the camps, including their storage facilities, which were seen engulfed in flames. HUMINT sources later confirmed that no fewer than 37 bandits were neutralized at Dunya while many more were killed at Birnin Kogo.”

