Senator Jibrin tasks Dogara to tell Nigerians real he left PDP for APC

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Walid Jibrin has dismissed the reason given by former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara for defecting from the party to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Jibrin however challenged Dogara to come out clean and tell Nigerians why he left PDP for APC.

Senator Jibrin in a statement yesterday in Abuja, said Dogara did not exhaust all avenues available to him in PDP in resolving dispute before leaving the party.

According to him, as a former Speaker, Dogara was a member of PDP BoT and had not tabled any complaints before the board.

“In his position as a member of BoT, Mr. Dogara has never laid any complaints to me as the Chairman of BoT which is the highest advisory organ of the party and remained the conscience of the party,” Senator Jibrin stated.

He disclosed that Dogora might be nursing an ambition in 2023 which he knew he would no achieve in PDP.

In the words of the BoT Chairman of PDP, “Considering seriously reasons given by Dogara for his decamping, one is compelled to say that Mr. Dogara has other strong reasons for leaving PDP.

“I am beginning to suspect that the former speaker has an underground motives for joining APC. I suspect that Mr. Dogara has a plan of becoming president or vice president in 2023 which he knows he will never achieve in PDP,” he added.

Jibrin however, assured the former Speaker that PDP would continue to be strong and united, adding that even though the party’s door is open to all Nigerians, it would not accept any plan from anybody to destroy the party.

“As Chairman of BoT, I urge all members of the party to remain calm and strong as the BoT will continue to play its role as the conscience of the party as contained in it’s constitution,” he further declared.

He pledged the BoT’s support for the re-election of Governor Godwin Obaseki in the September 19 Edo governorship election.

Jibrin said the board is making arrangements to visit Edo State to campaign for the PDP candidate.

