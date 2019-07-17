Senate tells SSASU, NASU to Shelve further strikes

Share This





















By Ikechukwu Okaforadi and Musa Adamu

Senate yesterday asked the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (SSANU) and Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU) to shelve their threats to embark on a nationwide strike, even as it vowed to intervene in resolving their lingering grievances.

This was sequel to a point of order raised by Senator Barau Jibrin (APC Kano North), through which he drew the attention of his colleagues to the looming strike by the labour unions.

After debate on the motion, the Senate resolved to engage SSASU and NASU with a view to amicably resolving their differences over alleged neglect.

In his lead debate, Jibrin said “It is saddening that the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) and Non-academic Staff Union of Nigeria Universities NASU have given notice of commencing an industrial action over a number of issues which if not addressed and resolved will truncate the smooth running of Nigeria universities in the country.

He expressed concerns that the issues raised by two unions were matters of concern with the relationship of the two unions with ASUU and the alleged refusal by the federal government to heed to their request since 2006.

He also observed that the grievances of the two bodies also included the delay in the payment of the gratuity and pension of their members and refusal to attend to other agreements earlier reached with the government.

While noting that the allegation by the unions that ASUU is being given preferential treatment by the federal government should be looked into, he noted that funds released, 80% was earmarked as academic allowances while the 20% is allocated to non-academic staff.

Jibrin regretted that rather than accept what they were given by the federal government, SSANU and NASU were making fresh demands of the release of N20 billion to non-teaching staff and allowance for 2009 to 2016.