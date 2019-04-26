Senate summons IGP over rising banditry, kidnappings

Share This





















As 2 Chinese abducted in Ebonyi

By Ikechukwu Okaforadi and Musa Adamu

The Senate has summoned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muhammed Adamu, to brief the parliament on what the force has done to eradicate the rising insurgency, killings, banditry and kidnapping in the country, especially in the north.

This coming as two Chinese nationals, Sun Zhixin and Wang Quing Hu, have been kidnapped in Ebonyi State, South-east Nigeria.

The two men are workers of Tongyi construction company.

They were working on a road project in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State when they were forcefully whisked away by armed gunmen.

They were taken off the construction site by a group of masked armed men.

The police spokesperson in the state, Odah Loveth, confirmed the kidnap of the two Chinese.

She said the police have dispatched officials to rescue the victims.

This decision to summon the IGP by the red chamber was arrived at after the lawmakers took turns to review the rampant kidnapping and killings in kaduna, Zamfara, Katsina, and other states of the federation, hence it invited the Acting Inspector of Police to appear before it.

The Senate also resolved that the federal government should set up inter-agency task force to tackle cases of killings, banditry and kidnapping in Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara and Niger states.

It also urged security agencies to immediately deploy drones and interceptors in tracking kidnappers asking for ransom even as it asked community leaders, traditional rulers and stakeholders to cooperate with security agencies to fish out the perpetrators.

Senate resolutions followed a motion by Senator Shehu Sani and 108 Senators on the assassination of a 29 year old Briton, Faye Mooney and the abduction of three others in a Holiday Resort in Kaduna state by Armed Bandits.

Senate further urged telecommunication companies to offer security agencies with information in areas where there are kidnappings, just as it urged security agencies to intensify the search for the perpetrators and bring them to book;

In his lead debate on the motion, Senator Sani narrated how the gruesome attack on a Holiday Resort in Kajuru Local Government of Kaduna State led to the killing of a 29 year old Britton, Faye Mooney and another Nigerian and the abduction of three others on Friday the 19 of April 2019.

He noted with dismay the wave and spade of armed banditry and kidnappings in most parts of the country, from the North South, East and Western part of the country without a formidable and technological approach to fighting the heinous crime.

He further observed that the recurrence of this banditry where foreigners and tourists are involved may put Nigeria’s diplomatic relationship on the line thereby raising red flag to other tourists who may wish to visit Nigeria;

He challenged the Upper Chamber to change this ugly narrative, by folding its hands and watch the degeneration of Nigeria’s security.

In their contributions, the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu said the creation of state police was one of the major solutions to cases of killings in the country.

He further urged kidnap victims to open up on the hideouts and activities of kidnappers, to assist security agencies in arresting them.

Sen. Joshua Lidani(PDP-Gombe) said the development if not addressed as soon as possible would greatly affect tourism and investment among others.

Sen. Baba Kaita(APC-Katsina)called for specific suggestions on how to tackle the problem.

He said it was a collective fight that must not be left for the Executive alone.

The Deputy Minority Whip, Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha also called for creation of state police.

Sen. kabiru Marafa(APC-Zamfara) said, “ the north is at war. Unless something is done, I am afraid that in the next two to three years, the situation might be out of control.

Sen. Andrew Uchendu(APC-Rivers) said the major reason for the menace was the high level of unemployment.

He noted that, “until our youth are engaged, this problem will continue. “

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki said its time workable solutions were employed to nip the problem in the bud.

“When we talk about the way forward, we need to be honest with ourselves because in addressing these issues we need to be frontal on what has led us to where we are today.

“We must look beyond our political parties and see it as a problem that all of us need to address.”

Saraki expressed optimism that with the new Police boss, the relationship between the National Assembly would improve.