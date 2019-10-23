Senate seeks sufficient funds for Mambila project

Share This





















By Ikechukwu Okaforadi

The Senate Commitee on Power has directed the Federal Ministry of Power to immediately commence work on the Mambila Hydro Power Project, urging them to give the project an urgent priority.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Power, Gabriel Suswam, gave the charge during the 2019 budget defence by the ministry of power, where he also said the president has injected huge amount of money in the sector, a sign that he is committed to ensuring stability in power supply.

The chairman also charged the Minister to monitor his staff to ensure that they did not mess him up in his efforts to deliver on the mandate given to him by the president.

He said the Mambila project holds high hopes for stability in the power sector, adding that every available funds should be channelled to the project.

However, earlier speaking, the Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, agreed that the ministry would give the Mambila Power Project a special attention and ensure all power projects across the country will be speeded up to ensure that Nigerians enjoy quality power supply.

The Minister, in an opening remarks at the Budget Screening said the huge budget allocation to power sector by President Muhammadu Buhari shows his commitment to Mamman said Buhari has already demonstrated maximum commitment to solving the Power Sector problems by making a huge allocation to the sector, in addition to tirelessly seeking for foreign and multilateral financial support to the industry.

He said the President’s Sincere efforts calls for similar action from the legislature towards providing electricity to all Nigerians across the country.

‘’The problem of Power supply to Nigerians is endemic and has continued to persist despite several measures especially by the present administration to mitigate the situation.

“It is a Nigerian Problem. It affects all of us. There is no need for blame games. No need to look back. All Nigerians irrespective of their spheres of responsibility must contribute their quota in tackling all issues affecting the Sector.

The Minister appealed to the Senate and distinguished Members of the Committee to give the ministry the cooperation and support to address the knotty issues confronting us.