Senate presidency: Ekweremadu, Melaye, 35 other PDP senators endorse Lawan

Share This





















• As Akume advises senators, Reps to respect party supremacy

By Musa Adamu, Ikechukwu Okaforadi and Lateef Ibrahim

No fewer than 37 Senators belonging to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have endorsed the candidacy of Senator Ahmed Lawan of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Senate Presidency seat.

This is coming barely 24 hours after no less than 62 APC senators elect threw their weight behind him.

It was gathered that the decision by the PDP lawmakers to back Lawan was reached following a meeting at the residence of the immediate past Deputy Senate President one of the incoming senators, Ike Ekweremadu, during the early hours of yesterday.

Recall that 62 APC Senators over the weekend openly declared their support for Senator Lawan.

Prominent among PDP lawmakers who attended the meeting were Senators Ike Ekeweremadu, Eyinnaya Abaribe, Emmanuel Bwacha, Dino Melaye,

Theordore Orji, Philip Aduda, and James Manager.

Confirming the development the spokesman of the Senator Ahmad Lawan Camgain group, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, attributed the feat to the desire of Senators to serve Nigerians.

He said: “ it is poised to deliver on the expectations of Nigerians, without taking them for granted”.

He added that come tomorrow, Senator Ahmad Lawan would emerge unopposed to clinch the Senate Presidency position.

Another lawmaker who was present at the meeting, and spoke on condition of anonymity said decision by PDP Senators-elect to throw their weight behind Lawan stemmed from the “urgent need to bring stability to the National Assembly.”

According to the lawmaker, a total number of 99 Senators had agreed to vote in favour of Lawan on June 11, 2019 as Senate President of the ninth National Assembly.

He said: “So far, 37 PDP Senators have agreed to support Senator Lawan. If you take that number in addition to the 62 from APC, that gives you 99. What that tells you is that he will emerge unopposed on June 11, 2019, which is the day of inauguration of the ninth assembly.

“The number is a clear message sent, that senators-elect believe in the ability and competence of Senator Lawan to stir the affairs of the ninth National Assembly.”

Also yesterday, a former Governor of Benue State and erstwhile Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator George Akume harped on the need for the Senators-elect and House of Representatives’ members-elect to respect party supremacy in electing their principal officers.

Akume specifically advised the federal lawmakers-elect to tow party line in electing the President of the Senate and his deputy as well the Speaker of the House of Representatives and his deputy.

The former governor of Benue State between 1999 and 2007 gave the advice in an open letter to the members of the 9th National Assembly, which a copy was obtained yesterday in Abuja.

Akume, who was member of the Senate between 2007 and 2019, reasoned that only party supremacy can prevent the kind of rancor that bedeviled the 8th Assembly when the supremacy of the party was ignored.

He urged the members to vote wisely in the interest of the nation.

The former governor reminded the members that they stood for election on the platform of their political parties, stressing that such parties must have a say on who becomes a leader.

The Akume’s letter reads in part, “I wish to congratulate the newly-elected members of the 9th National Assembly. As the members take their oath of office tomorrow, June 11, 2019, your first task will be to elect the presiding officers.

“It is in the interest of the nation that you vote wisely and are guided by the traditions and practices of the legislature world- wide.

“You should remember that you stood for election on the platform of your political parties and the parties must have a say on who becomes a leader.”