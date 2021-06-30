Senate confirms Kolawole Alabi Executive Commissioner in CPC

By Musa Baba Adamu

The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Kolawole Oladipupo (South West Zone) as Executive Commissioner of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

The confirmation of the nominee followed the presentation and consideration of the report of the Committee on Trade and Investment.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi (PDP, Osun East), in his presentation noted that the nominee satisfied the requirements of Sections 153 and 156 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended; Section 5 subsection (1) of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, 2018 and Order 121 of the Senate Standing Orders 2015, as amended.

He added that Alabi’s nomination for appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari was made in compliance with the provision of Section 5 subsections (1) and (2) of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, 2018.

The lawmaker explained further that the nomination of the nominees for appointment as Chairman, Executive Vice-Chairman/Chief Executive, Executive Commissioners and Non-Executive Commissioners of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) are made pursuant to Section 4(2) of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission Act, 2018.

According to him, Kolawole Alabi’s nomination became necessary following President Buhari’s assent to the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, 2018 on 30th January, 2019.