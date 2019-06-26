Senate begins January – Dec budget cycle – Lawan

Share This





















•Says no jumbo pay for lawmakers

By Ikechukwu Okaforadi and Musa Adamu

Senate has began the January to December budget cycle as it promised to work towards ensuring that the appropriation Bills are passed within three months if President Buhari presents the document in September ending.

Speaking yesterday when he received in audience the Forum of senators who paid him a courtesy call, the Senate President therefore urged the executive to cooperate with it to ensure that the 2020 Appropriation Bill is submitted to the parliament before September ends.

Addressing members of the forum of senators which comprises both serving and former senators, Lawan also called for more funding of the parliament to enable it oversight the executive.

He said as a senator, his salary. Is not more than N750,000, but said more funds is required to fund his office and that of other senators adequately. Lawan said insinuation of jumbo pay for federal lawmakers was untrue.

According to him, the 9th National Assembly in collaboration with the executive arm of government wants to get rid off yearly budget delays with their attendant economic dislocations.

“In achieving this, as soon as budget proposals are received from the executive in September, this Senate will spend only three months for its consideration and passage.

“It is our determination that once the executive does its own side of the processes by presenting budget proposal in September of every year, we will ensure the passage of the budget before embarking on Christmas break in December”, he said.

He appealed to the former senators to join in giving the true narratives to Nigerians as regards emoluments of federal lawmakers.

“Although as an important institution, monies are provided for office running, oversight functions by lawmakers etc, which are always added up by the ordinary man on the street as monthly salary of lawmakers.

“My monthly salary is N750,000 and nothing in the radius of millions”, he explained.

He added that in making Nigerians understand the workings of the National Assembly better, the open week policy started last year by the 8th National Assembly, will further be enhanced by the 9th National Assembly.

Earlier in her remarks, the Chairman of the Senators’ Forum , Senator Khariat Gwadabe told the President of the Senate that as former senators with institutional memory, they will always be there, to support him in leading the 9th Senate and by extension, National Assembly aright.