Senate asks FG to halt installation of 5G Network

By Ikechukwu Okaforadi and Musa Adamu

The Senate Tuesday put machinery in motion for thorough investigation of the status of 5th Generation (5G) Network in Nigeria .

This is as many of the senators who contributed to debate on a motion sponsored to that effect by Senator Lillian Ekwunife ( PDP Anambra Central Central) , called on the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy as well as National Communication Commission ( NCC), to put on hold , any form of installation of the Network in the country .

The Senate in carrying out investigation on the status of the Network, mandated its committees on Communications, Science and Technology, ICT and Cybercrimes as well as Health , to do so and report back within four weeks .

Ekwunife, in her motion, drew attention to the fact that “the uncertainty on whether or not the 5G network has been launched in Nigeria will continue to fuel speculations and rumour concerning the deployment of the 5G network and its effects on citizens of Nigeria.

According to her, it has become a source of concern that the deployment of the network in urban areas would lead to the instalment of “a strong radiating mobile communications antenna approximately every 100 meters, producing a radiation tsunami and taking up to a 1000 fold increase in the transmission power.”

She informed the Senate that “several countries including Switzerland, one of the world leaders in the roll out of the 5G mobile technology, has placed an indefinite and indefinite moratorium on the use of 5G network because of its health hazards.

The Senator further urged the Senate to note the concerns by some scientists and medical experts “that the emissions from the 5G towers could adversely affect the health of citizens by causing symptoms like damage to the eye, antibiotics resistance, as well as other physiological effects on the nervous system and the immune system”.

She expressed her desire to investigate the true status of 5G network in the country with a view to ensuring that Nigerian citizens are not exposed to an unreasonable risk of great bodily injury.

She also expressed concern that the uncertainty surrounding whether or not the 5G network has been launched in Nigeria will continue to fuel the speculations and rumours concerning the deployment of the 5G network and its effect on the citizenry.

Supporting the motion , Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC Ekiti Central), said neither the Federal Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy nor the NCC , can say to Nigerians any scientific step that has been taken so far as regards the status of the Network .

“This motion is very timely and sensitive . Its prayer for investigation of the status of 5G Network is in order because experts must be engaged to ascertain its environmental and health harmlessness or otherwise , to Nigerians .

“The very reason Ministry of Communication and NCC , should not rush into its implementation at all “ , he said.

However other lawmakers who contributed to the debate, noted the recent statement credited to Minister of Communications, Isah Pantami, to the effect that no license has been granted for the operation of the 5G network in Nigeria.

Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Ajayi Boroffice, in his contribution, said the motion is self-explanatory and straightforward “which requires no further debate but for the prayer to be adopted”.

