Sen. Sani vows to seek legal redres for victims of SARS

From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Senator representing Kaduna Central at the Upper chamber Uba Sani has tasked victims of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to speak out as he will support them to seek legal redress.

The statement titled ‘The SARS Menace Must End Now‘ noted that the anti-robbery squad has gained notoriety for flagrant violation of the rights of Nigerians.

He said for two decades the squad had visited Nigerians in their homes, mounted roadblocks, and carried out their nefarious activities in the dark of the night as well as the light of the day.

According to him, the testimonies of victims were not pleasant to hear. “For instance, on 6th April 2020, five persons were allegedly killed at Trikania in Sabongari Nasarawa under Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State during a clash between youths and police enforcing the stay-at-home order in the state over the Coronavirus outbreak.

“SARS officers were said to have opened fire on the angry mob upon arrival in an attempt to disperse them, leading to the death of five persons.

“On March 28, 2019, a commercial motorcyclist, Ademola Moshood, was reportedly shot dead by a SARS policeman near his Surulere, Lagos residence when he allegedly refused to part with the sum of N200 as a bribe.

“According to a report titled, ‘Time to End Impunity,’ released on June 25, 2020, Amnesty International documented at least 82 cases of torture, ill-treatment, and extra-judicial executions by SARS between January 2017 and May 2020.

“The victims are predominantly males between the ages of 18 and 35, from low-income backgrounds and vulnerable groups.”

Senator Uba Sani maintained: “These are just a few in a long list of horrific atrocities committed by SARS. The most worrisome is that they have allegedly been heavily involved in civil matters. All you need do is to “hire” them.

