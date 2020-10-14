Sen. Musa applauds Buhari over SARS

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

Senator Mohammed Sani Musa representing Niger East Senatorial District of Niger State has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari over prompt action to dissolved SARS operatives for their abuse of power and brutality.

This was contained in a press statement he issued yesterday and made available to journalists in Minna.

He said that the president’s directive to the Inspector General of Police to immediately dissolve the SARS, which already the IGP has issued orders in that direction was a welcome development.

According to the lawmaker, “The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has been the topic of many discussions, particularly with regards to human rights violations and police brutality.

“We were recently on-lookers as Americans gathered en masse to demand police reform, many of us shared the hashtags and the frustrations, but these same issues are occurring here at home and Nigerians have decided that enough is enough.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...