Security: Buhari seeks more support from traditional leaders

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed appreciation to the nation’s traditional institutions for their support to his administration in the fight against insecurity in the country even as he called for more support from them.

The President acknowledged the contributions of the traditional and religious leaders while speaking weekend at the palace of the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.

He commended the steadfastedness and cooperation of the traditional institutions for the federal government’s efforts in maintenance of peace and order in the country.

The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), who represented the President, led the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi and the Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Adamu to the wedding fatiha of the children of the families of Ambassador Shehu Malami and Late Alhaji Musa Abubakar.

He said the Federal Government has been relentless in its fight against armed banditry and other forms of criminalities in the country.

According to the AGF, “Mr President has directed us to express gratitude to you for all the support you have, overtime, been extending to his government specifically on security matters and other associated social ills that have been bedevilling this country of ours”.

While conveying the felicitations of the President to the Sultan on the wedding, Malami further stated that President Buhari also appreciated the monarch’s contribution towards the attainment of the peace in the country.

In his remarks, the Sultan expressed his “total support” in seeing to the success of President Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration adding that “we will continue to do our best to see that peace, stability and development reign in Nigeria.”

