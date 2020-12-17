Secondus urges Buhari to declare State of emergency on security

Share This





















From Ahmad Mohammed, Bauchi

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare State of Emergency on security in Nigeria.

Secondus stated this yesterday in Bauchi at the end of the ground breaking ceremony of roads construction awarded by the Bauchi State Government.

He said the president must change and overhaul Nigerian security system.

He berated the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for being insensitive to the challenges facing the country, particularly the issue of insecurity.

National Chairman of PDP, said “Nigerians have been thrown into a dark atmosphere because the President Muhammadu Buhari led APC Federal Government has failed woefully and can no longer govern the country.”

