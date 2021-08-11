Secondus survives as PDP fixes convention for Oct

…Harp on giving peace a chance

By Folorunso Alagbede, Abuja

Efforts by the various leaders and chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to proffer solution to the crisis that has been rocking the party recorded a huge success as it (the party) has decided to fix its National Convention for October as against December this year.

With yesterday’s decision, the national chairman of the main opposition party in the country, Prince Uche Secondus has survived being sacked, while the National Working Committee, NWC, which he chairs, remains till the next convention.

The various leaders of the party have also empowered its National Executive Committee (NEC) to constitute the National Convention Planning Committee and the Zoning Committee without delay.

Rising from an expanded meeting of the party yesterday in Abuja, all the PDP governors, Board of Trustees (BoT), and the National Assembly Caucus members, former governors, ministers and others stakeholders, all resolved that there was the need to give peace a chance in the party.

The meeting was held to resolve the lingering crisis rocking the party, sequels to calls by some members of the party National Working Committee (NWC), some groups from the party and others calling for the sack of Secondus.

While addressing journalists at the end of the stakeholders meeting that lasted for two and half hours, the Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum and Sokoto state governor, Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, disclosed that they have decided to fix the party National Convention for October as against December.

The stakeholders have also empowered the National Executive Committee (NEC) to constitute the National Convention Planning Committee and the Zoning Committee for

Disclosing the resolution of the stakeholders’ meeting, Tambuwal said, “there were extensive consultations with all major stakeholders in the Party including the Governors, members of the Board of Trustees, former Presiding Officers and current Principal officers and Leaders from the National Assembly, former Governors, former Ministers, and indeed other leaders of the Party with a view to bringing all tendencies within the Party together in view of the urgent task facing the Party as the only viable vehicle to checkmate the abysmally poor governance of the APC led Federal Government.

“The meeting deliberated extensively on the issues thrown up and resolved as follows:

*That the Constitution, traditions and practices of the Party should be strictly adhered to in finding solutions to any problems.

*That all parties should sheath their sword in the greater interest of the PDP and the need to RESCUE Nigeria from the avoidable National malaise and drift occasioned by the APC administration.

*That all processes leading to an early National Convention in October be immediately activated by relevant Party organs, especially National Executive Committee (NEC).

*That the Party should redouble efforts to provide a credible alternative leadership for Nigeria as it still remains the only hope for the Nigerian people for good governance.

The meeting requested the NEC of the party to “immediately constitute a Zoning Committee for Party Offices and another Committee for National elective Offices”

It added, “So, we thank members of the National Working Committee for holding up. We thank them for their prayers and support. We also thank well-meaning Nigerians who have been waiting patiently for the resolution of these issues.

“The NEC of the party shall meet most likely next week and all the issues will be addressed.

“The NEC will be convened by the Chairman of the party, who is constitutionally endowed to do so.”

It was, however, gathered that even though the National Convention would hold in October, Secondus and his NWC would still be allowed to complete their tenure, which ends in December 9, 2021.

A source however said that Secondus disagreed with October date on the ground that it is practically impossible.

The source also added that Secondus explained at the meeting that the NWC had mapped out plans between now and October to resolve issues in the party, including party congresses across the country.

Notwithstanding the explanations, the party stakeholders went ahead to fix October for National Convention.

Speaking earlier before going into closed door meeting, Tambuwal berated the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), saying non of PDP leaders is defecting to APC.

He said: “You can see clearly that 13 over 13 of your governors, your Ambassadors are in this meeting, fully committed to not only to resolving the issues at hand, but also working assiduously towards delivering good governance in our respective states and moving our party forward.

“Speaking on behalf of my colleagues, we have resolved, we are committed to remaining in PDP. Disregard any rumour, every rumour that any of these distinguished leaders are going anywhere. We are in PDP, we are going to remain in PDP and by the grace of God who shall be working together to salvage Nigeria.