Secondus, Obi in Minna, eulogize IBB @ 80

By Folorunso Ibrahim, Abuja

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus and the Vice-Presidential candidate of the party in 2019 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi on have joined other admirers and associates of the former Military President, Gen Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, IBB, to eulogize him at his 80th birthday reception at his Hiltop residence in Minna, Niger state.

Prince Secondus, who led some members of the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party to Minna, Niger State capital, said the party is happy to be part of the 80th birthday ceremony of Babangida, as they always identified with great leaders who served this country well.

According to him, “Gen Babangida is our father, he is the father of the nation, we will continue to identify with him”

The PDP National Chairman, according to a statement by his Media Adviser, Mr Ike Abonyi, pointed out that General Babangida served the country wholeheartedly and that his records of achievements speak for itself.

In a special Christian prayer during the prayer session for the celebrant, Prince Secondus asked God to grant him (Babangida) more years ahead on earth so that the country can continue tap on his wisdom and talent.

He said that more than ever before, this country needs the deep wise counsel of General Babangida at this time and prayed God to grant him and his household the peace that is needed for his longevity.

In his remarks, former Anambra state Governor, Mr Peter Obi said that IBB’s economic policy during his time is what is needed to salvage this country now.

Obi said that traders and bankers like him had their best during the era of Gen Babangida because under him Aba and Onitsha towns flourished and that meant a lot for them.

He also prayed God to grant Babangida more years as he (Obi) desires to return to Minna to celebrate his 90th birthday.

Former Head of state, Gen Abdulsami Abubakar, former Senate President Senator Bukola Saraki, former National Security Adviser, Gen Aliyu Gusau and Governors among others graced the solemn occasion.