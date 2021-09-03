Secondus dismisses suspension by ward, says only NEC of PDP can discipline him

By Folorunso Alagbede, Abuja

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, had said that only the National Executive Committee, NEC, of the party has powers to discipline him or any member of the National Working Committee.

Secondus made the declaration in a statement by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, in Abuja, while reacting to his purported suspension by his ward executives in Rivers State.

The National Chairman pointed out that Article 59(3) of the PDP Constitution states clearly that only the NEC has such power to discipline NEC members of the party.

According to the statement, “The media office of Secondus ordinarily should not be responding to every ‘noise’ in the media being engineered by those who set out to distract and destroy the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, but it’s our responsibility to guide those who are easily persuaded by news in the media hence this response.

“Such action (purported suspension) is a mere wish as Article 59(3) of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, constitution states clearly that only the National Executive Committee, NEC of the party can discipline the National Chairman or any other National officer of the party.

“Members of the public and the media should therefore be wary of agents out to distract PDP from the focus of retrieving our beloved country from the irreparable damage already done to it by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC”, the short statement concluded.