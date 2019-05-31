Second term: Public analyst urges Buhari to tackle insecurity

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

A public analyst residing in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Alhaji Mohammed Guwa Lamorde, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to redouble his efforts in tackling the security challenges facing the country ranging from banditry and kidnapping as he was sworn in for the second term.

He also charged the APC-led administration to deem it necessary to handle the issues of inflamentary/inciting statements from any quarter with all seriousness.

According to him, as the APC administration is just a step forward for the second term, they should be ready to face more challenges from the opposition party (PDP) and others.

Lamorde, who stated this while speaking with Peoples Daily correspondent on the state of the nation in Abuja, calling on Nigerians to join hands with government of the day to move the country forward.

He then appealed to Nigerians to pray for the country and its leaders for the protection as well as God’s guidance.

He said: “Nigerians should thank God for giving us Buhari who has dedicated his life to salvage the country from collapsing”.

While speaking on the creation of four additional emirates in Kano state, the analyst commended the governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state for the step he took for the creation of the emirates.

He noted that the creation of four additional emirates would fast track development in the state as well bring people closer to the government.