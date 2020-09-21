SDP Chieftain says Senator Uba Sani is a visionary leader

Share This





















From :Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Senator representing kaduna Central in the Upper Chamber Uba Sani has been discribed as a visionary leader whose programs and projects are having positive effects on the lives of kaduna Central Senatorial zone and the state at large.

The Deputy National Chairman, Social Democratic Party, SDP,Dr Abdul Ahmed Isiaq, made the assertion in an interview with the media recently.

According to him Senator Uba Sani is a lover of humanity, a patriot nationalist, a visionary Nigerian, that is blessed with keen foresight to see into the future and thus acts accordingly to be part of such future.

Dr Abdul Ahmed Isiaq, who said he was a schoolmate and a friend, of the distinguish Senator said Uba Sani went into politics after the return of Democracy in Nigeria in 1999, and supported the People’s Democratic Party presidential candidate, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

