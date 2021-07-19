Scores of bandits killed, 2 security officers injured in gun battle

From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

An unknown number of bandits were killed yesterday in a gun battle with security operatives in Kundu village, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello stated this in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs Mary Noel Berje.

The governor also said two security operatives lost their lives during the incident.

The governor applauded the joint security operatives when he visited their camp at Kundu yesterday to commiserate with them over the attack.

He confirmed that the joint security repelled attack by armed bandits which claimed lives of two security and unspecified number of bandits.

The governor hinted that two other security personnel sustained injuries but are responding to treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

The armed bandits numbering over 100 suffered set back, when they arrived the security camp at about 9:am in the morning.

It was said that the gun battle lasted for about two hours.