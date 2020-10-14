Scores of APC members defect to PDP in Ika North East

Share This





















By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Scores of All Progressive Congress (APC) members in Umunede, Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The defectors who trooped out in batches, also willingly submitted their brooms which were later torched.

Receiving the defectors at Umunede, the Chairman of the PDP, Ika North East chapter, Hon. Chukwudi Agbomah, described their return as the right step in the right direction.

“From today, you all now have right to enjoy everything accruable to PDP faithful in this local government area and beyond,” he said.

He maintained that PDP had enough room to accommodate them, urging defectors to quickly start attending ward meetings as well as making themselves relevant.

According to the Chairman, “You have done noble to return home. Your decisions to come back is divine and an answer to our prayers. We receive you all whole hearted.”

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, the duo of Mr Augustine Mekuye and Stephen Ugbebor, disclosed that they had suffered untold hardship during the period they pitched their tent in the camp of APC.

