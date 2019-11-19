Scores killed in fresh Zamfara attack

Share This





















From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

No fewer than 14 people were reported killed as suspected bike-riding armed bandits in tenths invaded Karaye village under Gummi local government area of Zamfara state last Sunday.

A survivor of the attack who anonymously spoke to our reporter narrated that, he was awaken by the unpleasant sounds of gunshots and the screaming of helpless women and children in the early hours Sunday night.

“I leaped off my bed to struggle for any route for escape, when running, I came across about 15 dead bodies that have been killed by the bandits while scores of houses were set ablaze, I heard voices screaming for help from deeply inside the burning flames”, the survivor has stated.

This is coming merely after six months without any report of attack by either the warring groups of bandits or the vigilante group (‘Yansakai) on innocent communities since the inception of Governor Matawalle-led administration came on board.

Confirming the incident in a statement which was made available to our reporter by the Police Spokesperson, SP Shehu Muhammad said, the attack seemed to be a reprisal where fourteen persons were killed and ten others sustained gunshot injuries and set some houses ablaze.

“Recalled that on 3rd November, 2019, some vigilante (‘’YANSAKAI’’) around Bardoki village under same Gummi local government area, attacked and killed nine Fulanis under the suspicion that they were bandits.

The Command swung into action and arrested 11 members of Yansakai who actively participated in the actual killing of the Fulanis that led to the last Sunday’s incident and are being investigated by the State CID Gusau. They will be charged to court for prosecution in order to serve as deterrence to others”, the statement added.

According to the PPRO, teams attached to “Operation puff Adder” and Men of Operation Hadarin Daji and Vigilante led by the DPO Gummi, had mobilised to the scene and embarked on extensive bush combing with a view to trailing and arresting the perpetrators.

The Command therefore called on members of the public to desist from taking laws into their hands, as it will not hesitate to deal decisively with any person or group of person that tries to sabotage the relative peace currently being enjoyed in the state.