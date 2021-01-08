Scientists to establish research laboratory in Nigeria

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

Worried by the dearth of research in the country, a group of scientists have concluded arrangements to set up a biomedical science research laboratory in Nigeria.

The group said the laboratory will enhance infrastructures that can help find solutions to local and global medical science problems, as well as develop the competence of scientists in the country.

Speaking to newsmen, the leader of the group, Dr Mahmoud Bukar Maina, expressed worry over Nigeria’s dependance on research intervention from the west despite ranking number 7 in the list of countries by population and among the top with a high death rate from diseases with little research done within the country to address these problems.

Maina, is also the Outreach Coordinator for TReND in Africa – an NGO that promotes scientific research and training.

He said the BioRTC lab which is located in Yobe state university is opened to all scientists.

“The work scope in the lab will depend on the type of researchers who show interest in using the different equipment, their passion and commitment to research. The types of equipment can help us understand some aspects of diseases, such as malaria, kidney diseases and other infectious diseases.

“The lab in Yobe hopes to tackle this problem by enabling any exceptional and passionate Nigerian scientist to undertake cutting-edge research. The Lab will also serve as a training centre for TReND in Africa, which means international-level programmes organised by TReND will be run in Yobe, helping to train many Nigerians”

He said the BioRTC laboratory is expected to kick start fully in 2021.

Maina who is a research fellow at University of Sussex, in the UK and working on what causes or sustain some forms of brain diseases, added that he will be leading work on areas of brain diseases in the laboratory.

On his part, Zaid Muhammad who works in Yobe state university and is in charge of setting up the laboratory said “we have a lot of equipment and more are on the way. We got a shipment coming in from multiple countries, some have arrived.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...